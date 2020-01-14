RODEOHOUSTON tickets go on sale Thursday, Jan. 16

article

Set your alarms! Tickets to 17 of the 20 RODEOHOUSTON performances go on sale Thursday, Jan. 16, at 10 a.m.

The Online Waiting Room opens at 9:30 a.m., and customers in the Waiting Room will be randomly selected to enter the store to purchase tickets at 10 a.m.

You have to through AXS Ticketing via rodeohouston.com.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE 2020 RODEOHOUSTON LINEUP

Rodeo ticket prices start at $20, plus a $4 per ticket convenience fee.

A few performances may have a limited number of tickets, including scattered singles, available from $30 to $125, for lower-level seats.

Because of the Rodeo’s successful Season Ticket program, which began in August, ticket availability in the lower levels is extremely limited.

The three artists performing on the RODEOHOUSTON stage Friday March 6, 13 and 20 will be announced Tuesday, Feb. 4, and tickets for the performances will go on sale Thursday, Feb. 6 at 10 a.m.