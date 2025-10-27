Road rage shooting in Third Ward area leaves one man injured, HPD investigating

The Brief One man was shot and injured after an apparent road rage shooting in the Third Ward area. According to police, a vehicle cut the victim off while he was driving on the feeder of I-45 and fired shots at him. The victim's girlfriend was in the vehicle with him at the time and she was not injured, officials report.



An apparent road rage shooting is under investigation by the Houston Police Department after a male was shot twice in the Third Ward area.

Road rage shooting injures 1

What we know:

Lieutenant J.P. Horelica says around 9:15 p.m. the South Central Patrol Division received a call about a shooting. When they arrived at the original location, officers did not find anything.

After driving about a block away, police report seeing the victim at a gas station near Scott Street and I-45.

Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

According to Lt. Horelica, the male victim and his girlfriend said they were driving along the feeder of the Gulf Freeway when another vehicle cut them off in a road rage incident.

The suspect's vehicle fired multiple shots and the victim was hit twice. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition by the Houston Fire Department.

CRIME: Officer-involved shooting near South Loop West, suspect shot: HPD

Police say the girlfriend was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Houston Crime Stoppers.

What we don't know:

Houston police have not identified the suspects.