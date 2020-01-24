Road closures around the Watson explosion site

Two major neighborhoods were impacted by the blast on Friday morning, Westbranch and Carverdale.

Red Cross staging is located at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

The Westbranch area will be closed off at the following streets: Goodrum Road to the north, Clay Road to the south, Shadowdale Drive to the west, and Gessner Road to the East.

The Carverdale area will be closed off at the following streets: Genard Road to the north, Clay Road to the south, Gessner Road to the west, and Talina Way/Hollow Hook Road to the East.