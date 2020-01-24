Expand / Collapse search

Road closures around the Watson explosion site

By
Published 
News
FOX 26 Houston

Road closures and traffic near explosion site

If you are not a resident of the affected neighborhoods, be prepared to alter your route if you'll be passing by the explosion site.

HOUSTON - Two major neighborhoods were impacted by the blast on Friday morning, Westbranch and Carverdale.

Red Cross staging is located at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. 

The Westbranch area will be closed off at the following streets: Goodrum Road to the north, Clay Road to the south, Shadowdale Drive to the west, and Gessner Road to the East.

The Carverdale area will be closed off at the following streets: Genard Road to the north, Clay Road to the south, Gessner Road to the west, and Talina Way/Hollow Hook Road to the East.