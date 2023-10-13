"We're very lucky for this fall and especially next spring to have the moon's shadow land here," said Planetarium astronomer James Wooten with the Houston Museum of Natural Sciences.

It's something that won't happen again for Texans until the year 2045.

So, what exactly will happen around noon on Saturday?

The moon will cover 84 percent of the Sun.

"The whole thing starts at 10:28," Wooten said. "Its maximum 84 percent will be 11:58 to noon then the moon moves off the sun by 1:37."

Should you look up to see it with no protection? Definitely not.

"When something cool is happening, you override your common sense and look at it don't do that," said Wooten.

You need to wear special, filtered glasses.

"This material absorbs most of the sun's light making it safe to view," Wooten said.

You can get the glasses at most stores for a few dollars.

You can also see it by projecting it.

"Anything you have at your house a hat with small holes in it will show the eclipse through the hole that's a projection or safe filter," said Wooten.

You will notice a difference in the sky especially around noon time.

"It will appear a little darker it won't be like nighttime or twilight," Wooten said. "It will still be daylight, but it will be a little bit darker almost as if there's a cloud over the sun."

Next Spring on April 8 to be exact, Texas will see another solar eclipse.

The moon will be close enough to the Earth to block all the Sun.

The best place to view that one will be west of the Hill Country.

Then Texas won't be in the path of a solar eclipse for two decades.