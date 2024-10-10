It's been a one-two punch. Hurricanes Milton and Helene have brought devastation to millions of people in several states.

If you're looking to donate money to help people in need, you need to watch out for scams that are already surfacing.

After Hurricane Katrina in 2005, investigators say fraudulent schemes took in more than $500 million.

That's why the National Center for Disaster Fraud is warning you to be on the lookout for scammers posing as charities.

Just as sure as the storm surge drowns homes, communities, and spirits in a hurricane, the Better Business Bureau says scams and fake charity schemes seem to resurface.



"But instead of having the money go to a charity, they’re just trying to take money from you. And on social media, too, there may be scams cropping up where they say it’s a charity, but it’s just a fake group trying to get money out of you," explained Leah Napoliello with the Better Business Bureau.

Scams can appear in all forms on social media, emails, text messages, QR codes, and phone calls, asking you to donate, but taking you to charity look-alike websites.

"They’ll change the name of the charity's website just slightly from a well known charity to trick you to go to the fake site," said Napoliello.

But if you enter your personal or financial information, they'll have your money, your identity, and your ire. Be careful about donating on crowdfunding sites, too.

"We recommend you only give it to someone you personally know is a victim of the storm. If it’s a stranger, you have no way of verifying if their story is legitimate or not," said Napoliello.

The Better Business Bureau recommends choosing a 501c3 with a long-standing history of disaster relief.

The BBB's Wise Giving Alliance and Charity Navigator both list charities they have vetted that are raising money for relief for Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Helene.

And the BBB says never donate using a payment app. Use a credit card.

"If there is any problem with the transaction, you can contact your credit card company and dispute it. But if you pay by a cash app, that money is gone. If you gave money to a fake charity or scam, you’re not going to be able to get that money back," said Napoliello.

Here are links to some reputable organizations that help with disaster relief:

Plus, Walmart says it is matching donations that Houston area customers make to the American Red Cross while checking out in store and online through October 13.

