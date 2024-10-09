Houston Heroes: Boots are on the ground in Florida as Milton makes landfall

The Brief Governor Abbott has activated the Texas National Guard, DPS personnel, and Texas A&M Task Force 1 to provide critical search and rescue support in response to the hurricane. A group of Houstonians, led by David Fishman of Hatzalah of Houston, has traveled to Florida to assist with recovery efforts, showcasing community solidarity in the face of disaster. Houston Fire Department Captain Beau Moreno and his team of rescue specialists are currently stationed in Florida, prepared to conduct search and rescue missions as soon as conditions permit.



Governor Greg Abbott has deployed hundreds of personnel and resources to help with hurricane response and some Houstonians have taken it upon themselves to head to Florida and assist.

At the Governor’s direction, the following state resources have been activated by the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM):

Texas National Guard: Military aircraft including Blackhawks and Chinooks to assist with urban search and rescue, transportation of personnel and supplies, and extraction efforts

Texas Department of Public Safety: Over 180 state troopers and law enforcement personnel, including command vehicles and communications platforms; helicopters with hoist capabilities and Texas Highway Patrol Tactical Marine Unit to support flood rescue operations

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1): Rescue swimmers to assist Texas National Guard aircraft with flood rescue operations

"Our task is to go out and look for people who are missing or who may be trapped," said Houston Fire Department Captain Beau Moreno. He's a rescue specialist for Texas A&M Task Force 1.

For the past 15 days, he and his 80-person team have been sleeping on a cot, helping with the response to Helene, and now is staged in Florida waiting out the storm and ready to respond with search and rescue efforts to Milton.

Some Houstonians are volunteering their time to respond, like David Fishman, president and founder of Hatzalah of Houston. The organization is a volunteer, donation-based licensed EMS Provider in Houston. All of the volunteers are licensed EMS personnel and paramedics.

Four volunteers, David Fishman, Joseph Fried, Joseph Eber, and Eli Litvintchouk traveled to Florida together to brave the storm and help those who need it.

As of Wednesday night, they are stationed in Orlando ready to move closer to the coast to help with recovery efforts once the storm passes.