Richmond residents are asked to avoid an area around Walmart after a gas line was damaged.

Fort Bend County officials stated a gas line was hit near the Walmart Supercenter at 5660 SH-99 Toll South while digging and repairs are needed.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

The store has closed down and will remain closed until the line is fixed.

We will continue to update this story as it develops.