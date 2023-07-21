Galveston County man wanted after no show in court, sentenced to life for sexual abuse of child

After not appearing in court for the final day of his trial, a Galveston County man is wanted by officials.

Richard Jay Duplessis was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for sexually abusing a family member.

According to sort records, the child victim came forward to a family member on August 12, 2022, and told them Duplessis had been sexually assaulting her since she was 6-years-old.

SUGGESTED: Miami mother tried to hire a hitman to kill her 3-year-old son, police say

Duplessis was arrested and indicted for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child, officials say, According to the indictment, the abuse began in May 2021 and ended in February 2022.

Richard Jay Duplessis (Photo courtesy of Galveston County Jail)

A Galveston County jury is said to have heard testimony from two other victims who were previously sexually abused by the defendant when they were children.

Chief ADA Henson argued in the closing arguments Duplessis took advantage of the victim’s trust and innocence and also presented text messages showing the nature of inappropriate communication the defendant had with the child.

RELATED: Lasara ISD coach arrested after Houston-area investigation, charged with online solicitation of a minor

Henson argued, "The defendant has shown he is a predator, and he preys on young girls that can’t protect themselves."

The defense allegedly argued Duplessis needed rehabilitation and Henson said he needed prison, not rehabilitation.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP

The jury found Duplessis guilty and he was sentenced to life in prison after less than 10 minutes of deliberation, court records say. Authorities say Duplessis didn’t show up to the final day of trial and currently has an open warrant for his arrest.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts please contact the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement agency.