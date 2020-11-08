Rice University Political Scientist discusses 2020 presidential election

Former Vice President Joe Biden gave a victory speech Saturday evening, after becoming the projected President-Elect of the United States.



However, President Donald Trump’s campaign plans to take legal action Monday over claims of voter fraud.

RELATED: Trump accuses Biden of 'rushing to falsely pose as winner'



On Sunday, a small group of anti-Trump protesters carried guns and signs near downtown Houston. The protesters are upset that President Trump hasn’t conceded the election.



“We’re out here today to demand that Trump acknowledges defeat and concedes the election,” said Dr. Michael Smith.

On Election Night, President Trump had large leads in several swing states.



However, as mail-in ballots were counted, the lead switched in Joe Biden’s favor. On Saturday morning, several media outlets named Biden the next President of the United States.

RELATED: Who won the election? Joe Biden projected as winner of 2020 presidential race



“We’ve seen multiple lawsuits filed,” said Texas Senator Ted Cruz. “I expect there may be more lawsuits filed.”



On Sunday morning, Senator Cruz spoke about the Presidential Election on FOX News.



“At this point, we don’t know who has prevailed in the election,” said Cruz. “The media is trying desperately to get everyone to coronate Joe Biden as the next President, but that’s not how it works. There are serious disputes about the vote totals and there’s a legal process to resolve those disputes. At this point, we should allow the rule of law to operate.”



Late Sunday evening, we discussed the recent election with Rice University Political Scientist Dr. Bob Stein. According to Dr. Stein, he worked a lawsuit roughly two months ago involving Trump’s campaign team and allegations related to voter fraud in Pennsylvania.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS



“There may be errors,” said Stein. “There may be even recounts that will change dozens of votes, maybe hundreds of votes, but they won’t substantially change in any way, shape, or form, who won this election. My research shows that voter fraud in vote by mail, is actually considerably lower, and negligible, to in-person voting, which is also considered negligible.”



As small protests continue in Houston and throughout the country, President Trump’s team plans legal action in possibly 10 states questioning roughly 800,000 votes.



“President Trump still has a path to victory,” said Cruz. “That path is to count every single legal vote that was cast, but also not to count any votes that were fraudulently cast illegally.”

Election 2020: Lawsuits filed, recount requested by Trump campaign — here’s where they stand



We expect to learn on Monday what sort of evidence Trump’s campaign has in terms of voter fraud.



“It’s critical that we have timely and honest elections,” said Stein. “I think this is one of those times, where we exceeded any expectation, given the stresses of COVID-19.”

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS