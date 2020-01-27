Rest in Peace, Mamba: Texas Southern University students mourn death of NBA star Kobe Bryant

Texas Southern University students and faculty react to the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

The death of Bryant was felt all over the world after authorities confirmed he was amongst the casualties of Sunday's crash. Bryant, 41, along with eight other passengers, died early Sunday morning on the hills above Calabasas, California.

Sources say his private helicopter's engine malfunctioned, causing a fire on board. Amongst the tragedy was his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant.

Fans and celebrities took to social media to mourn the loss of the NBA All-Star, and college students on the campus of Texas Southern University share their remarks.

Veteran Affairs administrator and California native Aaron Strauther, 32, shared his reaction to the tragic loss.

TSU student Jamal Matthews said, "It's just hard to believe," as he compared the reaction to that of Nipsey Hussle's death.

A group of students shared mutual feelings of shock and sadness after hearing the devastating news. The group offered their condolences to Bryant's family.

Houston City Hall was lit up to honor Kobe Bryant and the rest of the victims in Sunday's tragedy.