Resources moved into position as Tropical Storm Hanna approaches Texas

The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) has pre-positioned previously rostered resources ahead of Tropical Storm Hanna's expected landfall in Texas.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for a majority of the Texas Coast from the mouth of the Rio Grande to the San Luis Pass.

The tropical storm is expected to bring heavy rain, flooding, tropical-storm-force winds, and dangerous rip currents throughout the lower third of Texas — including the Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Valley — throughout the weekend.

"Our state-rostered resources have been moved into place to assist our communities in the path of Tropical Storm Hanna, and I urge Texans to begin taking immediate precautions as this storm approaches the coast," said Governor Abbott. "As the possibility of flash flooding, heavy rain, and more threaten many of our communities throughout the weekend, it is imperative that Texans proactively prepare and heed the guidance of their local officials."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Advertisement

The following resources have been pre-positioned by TDEM:

Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw Crews and Incident Management Teams

Texas A&M Engineering and Extension Service: Texas A&M Task Force One and Two Search and Rescue Teams

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Boat Teams to support Water Rescue Operations

Texas Military Department: High Profile Vehicle packages

Department of State Health Services: Emergency Medical Task Force severe weather packages

Texas Department of Transportation: High Profile Vehicles

Texas Department of Public Safety – Texas Highway Patrol: Search and Rescue Aircraft with hoist capability and the Tactical Marine Unit

Tropical Storm Hanna is expected to strengthen before making landfall on Saturday.

Tropical-storm-force winds are expected to arrive along the Texas Coast on Saturday morning. Heavy rainfall and potential flooding are expected Saturday morning through Sunday morning across South Texas. Flash Flood Watches are currently in effect across South Texas and into the Rio Grande Valley.

Texans are urged to follow these flood preparedness and safety tips during severe weather events:

Know types of flood risk in your area. Visit FEMA’s Flood Map Service Center for information here.

Sign up for your community’s warning system. The Emergency Alert System (EAS) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio also provide emergency alerts.

Build an emergency supply kit. For more information on how to build a kit, click here

Purchase or renew a flood insurance policy. Homeowner’s policies do not cover flooding. It typically takes up to 30 days for a policy to go into effect so the time to buy is well before a disaster. Get flood coverage under the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

Keep important documents in a waterproof container. Create password-protected digital copies.

Protect your property. Move valuables to higher levels. Declutter drains and gutters. Install check valves. Consider a sump pump with a battery.

Be extremely cautious of any water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains, or other areas – never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways and always observe road barricades placed for your protection. Remember, Turn Around Don’t Drown.

For more flood safety tips, visit ready.gov.

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.