Resources available for domestic violence victims during COVID-19 pandemic

The City of Houston wants anyone who is suffering domestic violence to know that help continues to be available during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City says domestic violence victims have access to shelter and temporary hotel lodging, safety planning and domestic violence services through program partners.

Shelters are taking precautions against COVID-19 through social distancing measures and by providing masks and sanitizers.

The City says the moment you decide to leave puts you in most danger, so planning your safety in your relationship or prior to leaving can save your life. They shared this advice:

· If things escalate, stay in a room with quick access to an exit

· Keep your phone fully charged

· Give your children, friend or family members a 9-1-1 code word

· Know where weapons are stored in the house

· Take breaks from the house and get outdoors, if possible

· Call the 24/7 free and confidential domestic violence hotlines

· In an emergency, call or text 911

IMPORTANT RESOURCES

Houston Area Women's Center Domestic Violence Hotline:

· 713-528-2121 (24/7, free and confidential)

· TTY- 713-528-3625

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233