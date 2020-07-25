Residents visit Surfside Beach amid hurricane, COVID-19 pandemic

As Hurricane Hanna made its way towards land Saturday, its outer bands caused some strong winds and heavy rainfall throughout the Houston area.



At Surfside Beach, the storm surge caused the tides to be higher than usual. But the weather didn't stop some people from enjoying their Saturday.



Solomon Obialo and Jonathan Phillip headed to Surfside Beach from Sugarland for a father-son bonding day despite the stormy weather from Hurricane Hanna.

"The water feels very warm actually. It feels good," Phillip said.



"Something to do besides being cooped up in the house you know," Obialo said.

For Freeport resident Troy Slape, hurricane season means always being prepared for any potential street flooding.



"You just never know about these things. They got a mind of their own. We sorta stay evacuation ready.

"When hurricane season comes in, we got the trailer and stuff packed up and emergency stuff in the vehicle already ready to go. I got elderly parents so we try to stay prepared and that way we don’t get caught up in a big traffic jam if we’re trying to get up outta here," Slape said.



During a news conference, Governor Greg Abbott announced the state is standing by with federal help from FEMA and the US Coast Guard to help protect Texans from the Hanna.



He’s also urging folks not to let their guard down from fighting against COVID-19.



"Already in response to this hurricane, I have issued a Governor’s Disaster Declaration for 32 counties in Texas. This declaration provides Texas the ability to also ask the federal government for assistance in response to Hurricane Hanna. I'm also issuing a federal emergency declaration request," Abbott said.