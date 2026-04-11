Houston police sergeant fatally shoots man after traffic stop leads to fight

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The Brief Houston police said a traffic stop between a man and a police sergeant turned deadly after the sergeant's weapon was discharged during a fight. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday on Airline Drive. The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds and later died at the hospital.



An investigation is underway after police say a sergeant shot and killed a man during a traffic stop in north Houston early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Houston police said the sergeant attempted a traffic stop around 1:30 a.m. in the 5300 block of Airline Drive.

Authorities said the driver pulled into a parking lot and got out of the vehicle before the sergeant approached.

When the sergeant tried to detain the suspect, officials said the man resisted, resulting in a fight with both the man and sergeant falling to the ground.

What they're saying:

"The suspect continued to fight with the sergeant. The sergeant's weapon was discharged," Assistant Chief Patricia Cantu said. "The suspect ran from the scene."

Cantu said the man was found nearby with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers administered first aid before the man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

What we don't know:

Neither the victim nor the sergeant's identities have been released.

The incident is being investigated by Houston Police's internal affairs and special investigative units and the Harris County District Attorney's Office.