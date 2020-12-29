Residents getting ready to ring in the New Year as Houston city officials urging safety amid pandemic

Many people are getting ready to ring in the new year with fireworks. But with concerns over COVID-19 still linger, many are opting to stay away from those larger firework displays and have smaller family gatherings.

"I wouldn’t be surpassed if we had that cart filled by the time he gets done here," said Rebecca Fonsecca, a customer at Top Dog Fireworks. "He’s a kid in a kid store."

Customers of Top Dog Fireworks purchasing carts full of fireworks, some whom FOX 26 spoke with on Tuesday are spending thousands of dollars.

It is serious business when it comes to fireworks to ring in the New Year, anxiously waiting and ready to say goodbye 2020.

"My children are kind of spread out so this will be their chance to come together bring in the new year," said Fonsecca.

There are several larger fireworks shows in Houston you can attend, but if you looking for something more intimate with smaller crowds there are other options.

Thomas Witmire with Revival House Church in Spring says the show over the years has been growing in popularity.

"Lots of times they’ll even stop off of Louetta, they’ll pull up on old Louetta Road and just watch the fireworks," said Witmire.

It is important to know where you can legally shoot fireworks. All local cities ban shooting fireworks within their boundaries, but are legal within unincorporated areas. Additionally, they can not be set off within 600 feet of hospital, day care center or school.

"We advise people to wear mask and social distance and just enjoy the show," said Witmire.

As the concern over COVID-19 still lingers, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is saying there isn’t much the city can do, but is urging people to avoid large gatherings this New Year’s Eve.

If you are caught setting off fireworks within Houston, you could receive a fine of up to $2,000 per firework.