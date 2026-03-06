Former Houston ISD teacher's aide gets 2 years in federal prison drug trafficking

The Brief Tonya Vonci Middleton-Harris, a former Houston ISD teacher's aide, was sentenced to two years for her old in a drug trafficking organization, officials say. Middleton-Harris was accused of conspiring to traffic 992.4 grams of meth and 536 grams of cocaine.



A former Houston ISD teacher aide was sentenced to federal prison for being part of a drug trafficking organization, the U.S. Attorney's Office, Western District of Texas said.

Former HISD educator sentenced to federal prison

The backstory:

Tonya Vonci Middleton-Harris, 57, will have to serve two years in prison after pleading guilty in October 2024 to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth.

Court documents claim Middleton-Harris conspired in June 2021 to traffic 992.4 grams of meth and 536 grams of cocaine. The attorney's office says she was stopped by Texas Department of Public Safety agents after being seen receiving two bags of narcotics from drug trafficker, Terry Clay.

Clay had previously been arrested after being found with $11,213 and a pill bottle with 11.2 grams of oxycodone pills.