Residents evacuated from downtown Houston condo after water found flowing through lobby

article

Residents at a downtown Houston condominium had to abruptly be evacuated due to a significant water main break, officials said Friday.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON NEWS

Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but Firefighters were called to the high-rise building in the 3300 block of Allen Parkway around 7 p.m. Thursday. Responding units reportedly found water flowing through the lobby and found the floor buckled due to a significant water main break.

Officials said the elevators were out of service and a wall structure was also damaged as a result. Crews worked to evacuate residents and check each floor to ensure all residents got out safely.

MORE CRIME-RELATED NEWS COVERAGE

No additional information was released, as of this writing.