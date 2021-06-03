Residents at the Law Harrington Senior Living Center speak of inclusion and community

The Law Harrington Senior Living Center is a first for the state and it lies in Houston’s Third Ward.

The center is the first LGBTQ affirming facility in Texas and one of the largest in the county, and the idea was first brainstormed 10 years ago.

Executive Director, Ann Robinson speaking with FOX 26, says there was a need for a center like this.

"Our goal was to make sure that LGBTQ and Third Ward seniors were able to stay close to their families and friends," said Robinson.

The center is called LGBTQ-Affirming because it is open to everyone, there are only two stipulations, income and age.

Residents must be 62 years or older and make below the current median-income for Houston.

Robinson says they felt the need to create such a space and building after hearing stories of community members not being allowed to live with their partner in public housing and more.

"We had a big need. We heard from our clients that they felt like they had to go back into the closet when they moved further out past the loop," said Robinson.

Safety for many of the residents is high on their list.

Residents tell FOX 26, the facility is a space for people to reengage and find community once more.

For 68-year-old Jereme Scott, he says he came out at the age of 16.

"To have something very specific for our community is very important for our community," said Scott. "It’s just going to make my life more full than it has been in a very long time."

The center is a one stop shop for the residents and their needs.

The property includes a social services department and houses a primary-care clinic provided by Legacy Community Health.