Residents at complex for seniors, disabled say they have no laundry room and living conditions are dangerous

"Nobody should have to live like this," said resident John Fuqua.

You have to be 55 or older or disabled to live at Northside Plaza apartments a federally subsidized complex in Angleton.

Linda Bell, the complex owner, says they have passed all inspections. Some residents say they don’t see how.

"We are unstable on our feet," Fuqua said. "There’s four, six, eight, even 12-inch drop offs to the sidewalks."

"When they put the sidewalks in front of my sidewalk, it was a big bump. I tripped on that and there was a hole I fell in," said resident Colleen Medeeiros.

"I try to stay in the center of the sidewalk, because if I get off to either edge, I step off into the divot between the sidewalk and the ground," said resident Carolyn McCormick.

Last month's record freeze caused pipes to burst closing down the laundry room office and activity center.

"The residents here are either disabled or older," said resident Rebecca Stover. "A lot of them don’t drive, they don’t have a way to get around."

Wheelchair ramps are few and far between.

"They tore it out, and the ramp for me to go up and down is about as far as it can be by the dumpster," said resident D. L. Lancaster.

Residents say they haven’t had an on-site manager in quite some time.

"I tell you what we’ve had like 9 dad gum different managers in the past two years," said resident Ann Cribbs.

"In our apartments, we do have strings we can pull to make the alarm go off," said resident Evelyn Blumberg. "But there’s nobody here except residents to answer."

Bell says they’re having trouble finding a contractor to repair the damaged office and laundry room.

She told us they hope it will be done in a couple of weeks.

Even though there’s no manager, Bell says they have adequate staffing.

