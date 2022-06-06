Rescue efforts underway after vehicle goes into Houston bayou

Emergency crews are conducting rescue efforts after a vehicle went into a Houston bayou on Monday afternoon.

According to the Houston Police Department, around 1:05 p.m., a vehicle lost control in the 100 block of Broadway Street, went over the guardrail and into the water.

According to the Houston Fire Department, one person was able to get out of the vehicle.

The fire department says one person is still in the vehicle.

HFD and HPD are at the scene. HPD Vehicular Crimes investigators are responding, as well as an HPD Dive Team.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.