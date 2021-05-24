Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until SAT 5:00 AM CDT, Austin County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
11
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Brazoria County, Calhoun County, Chambers County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 5:30 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 2:30 PM CDT until THU 3:00 AM CDT, Colorado County, Jackson County, Wharton County
Flash Flood Warning
until MON 9:45 PM CDT, Austin County, Colorado County, Washington County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:52 PM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:48 AM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
from MON 8:15 PM CDT until THU 9:24 PM CDT, Liberty County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Waller County, Washington County
Rip Tide Statement
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island

Nellis AFB: Aircraft crashes south of base in Las Vegas valley

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Military
FOX TV Digital Team

LAS VEGAS -  Nellis Air Force Base confirmed that a contractor-operated aircraft crashed in the Las Vegas valley Monday afternoon.

"A contractor-operated aircraft that took off from Nellis Air Force Base crashed at approximately 2:30 p.m. May 24 outside the southern edge of the base," base officials tweeted.

The military said "multiple federal and local first responders are on scene" and an investigation is underway.

RELATED: 3 dead in helicopter crash in western New York, National Guard says

According to KVVU-TV, the crash was reported at 2245 N. Christy Lane.

"We heard the jet. It was really loud and it just stopped. Classes outside saw it," a local school employee told the outlet. Other witnesses reported seeing heavy smoke in the area.

"We are aware of an incident involving an aircraft associated with Nellis Air Force Base," base officials previously posted on Twitter. "We will provide updates as they become available."

"My team and I are saddened to hear reports of a plane crash near Nellis Air Force Base," U.S. Rep Steven Horsford tweeted. "As we closely monitor the situation and await further details from base authorities, my thoughts are with all those involved."
 

This is a developing story. This story was reported from Los Angeles.