Report of trailer with stolen vehicle parts leads to 4 arrests

Houston police took four men into custody after they received a report of a truck pulling a trailer with stolen vehicle parts.

Police say they stopped that truck around 10 p.m. Friday and did find parts from a stolen vehicle inside. That driver was taken into custody.

Officers reportedly then saw three suspects on Boggess that appeared to be stripping down a vehicle. Authorities say one was taken into custody immediately and the other two ran inside a house.

Police say officers were able to talk one of the men into coming out of the house, and the other man eventually surrendered after officers breached the door.

All four men were taken into custody. Officers say at least one of the vehicles in the yard that they were seen stripping is a stolen vehicle.

According to police, the men face possible auto theft charges. Police say some of the men could also face charges for unlawful carry after firearms were recovered from the location.

MORE: Follow the latest local news