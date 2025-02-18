Repeat offender out on bond again after alleged fentanyl death

The Brief Multiple Bonds: Omarion Bailey was free on multiple bonds for various felony charges, including stalking and retaliation, before being charged with murder. Fatal Overdose: Bailey is accused of delivering the fentanyl that led to the death of 16-year-old Cooper Cullen Cash Root. Bond System Criticism: The victim's parents are criticizing the bond system for allowing Bailey to remain free despite his prior charges and alleged bond violations.



Omarion Bailey is one of those defendants with the dubious distinction of being out on bond before being charged with murder and being out on bond after being charged with murder.

The backstory:

In January 2024, FOX 26 told you Bailey was free from jail on five bonds.

"He's on bond for stalking. He's on bond for retaliation. He's on bond for DWI," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

The stalking allegations are disturbing.

"We can't put them on TV, let's just put it that way," Kahan said.

According to court documents, Bailey sent 182 text messages to his ex-girlfriend between 3 a.m. and 4:47 a.m. on August 21, 2023.

The texts included threats like, "I'm putting you in the hospital on a stretcher."

Dig deeper:

Last January, Bailey was charged with fentanyl murder by delivery of 16-year-old Cooper Cullen Cash Root.

Some say if Bailey's bond had been set higher for the other felony charges, the teen might be alive today.

263rd District Court Judge Melissa Morris originally set Bailey's bond for the fentanyl murder charge at $250,000.

"Then it gets reduced to $150,000, then can't make that so lets drop it again. See if he can make $100,000," said Kahan.

Bailey was able to post that bond.

During his months of freedom, court records indicate he repeatedly violated his bond conditions.

What they're saying:

Cooper's parents, Tim and Annette Root, told us, "By allowing Mr Bailey to be free from jail on bond and allowing him to violate the condition of that bond, with no repercussions, the legal system is complicit in endangering any additional Houston children and potentially devastating other families like he did ours."