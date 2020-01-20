Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a day of service

People across the Houston area took the time to give back to their community on this Martin Luther King National day of service, marking the late civil rights leader’s life and legacy.

From cleaning up community gardens to volunteering with kids or the elderly, one group that did a lot today was the YMCA of Greater Houston.

Eliza Perry is a member at the Houston Texans YMCA and when she heard her gym was going to focus on seniors at Mission Care Center, she jumped at the opportunity to help out.

“I’ve been doing this for years, and I just love taking care of people," she said.

At Martin Luther King Junior Early Childhood Center, volunteers with Samaritan’s Feet washed the feet of 500 children. and outfitted them with new socks and shoes.

“Jesus did it. He washed the feet of his disciples, even though his disciples felt like they wasn’t, Jesus let them know that they were worthy. They were valuable," said Mythiquer Pickett with Samaritan’s Feet.

The food bank and YMCA said they are always looking for volunteers on their various projects throughout the year helping those in need.

