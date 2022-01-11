Rejuvenate your body with float therapy which includes 1,000 pounds of Epson salt

It’s no surprise that spending time in a bath of Epson salt it’s good for the muscles but what about 1000 pounds of medical-grade Epson salt? It’s the latest way people are rejuvenating their bodies with float therapy.



According to Kirin Momin, owner of True Rest Float Spa located at 5190 Buffalo Speedway, float therapy has been around since the ’70s. She says it is now being used in scientific research for people with depression, anxiety, autism & PTSD in addition to body pains.

The pod is filled with 10 inches of water and 1,000 pounds of magnesium sulfate, which is medical-grade Epson salt. You don’t need to learn how to float, your body will naturally do it with the amount of salt used, it puts your body in a zero-gravity environment.



It takes all of the pressure off of your body, helping with muscle pain and muscle recovery. It also helps with relaxation and a great way to experience a mental reboot.

The session lasts for one hour and you can begin to experience the benefits as early as that first session.



Kiran says however you will need to do it more often to experience the full benefits just as any other therapy.



They’re currently offering unlimited floats for a full month if you sign up for a membership during the month of January. They also have a program in which veterans can also enjoy free floats.



