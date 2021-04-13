Regional Silver Alert issued for missing Houston man

article

The Texas Center for the Missing has issued a regional Silver Alert for a missing Houston man.



Authorities are looking for Perry Larkins, 71.



Larkins was last seen at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday near the 3800 block of Storm Creek Drive in Houston.

Larkins is described as a Black male, 5’9", 200 pounds with brown eyes and is bald.



He was last seen wearing a maroon suit with brown shoes.

According to a release, Larkins has Alzheimer’s and additional medical conditions.



Authorities said he was driving a 2012 red Nissan Frontier Pickup bearing Texas license plate 45086DV.

If you have seen Larkins or his vehicle, contact the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840.