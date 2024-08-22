Red Bull Showrun: 'Turn It Up' DJ competition, drivers announced

Get your engines into gear! Houston will host the Red Bull Showrun, a high-energy event featuring the debut of both Oracle Red Bull Racing and Visa Cash App RB Formula One cars in the U.S.

The event will take place at Discovery Green, showcasing the championship-winning RB7 and RB8 cars in action.

Legendary F1 driver David Coulthard and rising star Arvid Lindblad will lead the event. Lindblad, a multi-race F3 winner, will make his public debut behind the wheel of an F1 car, driving the Visa Cash App RB8. Coulthard, who brought Red Bull Racing its first F1 podium finish, will also take the stage.

The Showrun will also bring horse-powered excitement with performances by drift master ‘Mad’ Mike Whiddett in his MadMac McLaren P1 Hypercar and off-road racing champion Andrew Carlson.

Not only will fans get to see a heart-pumping race, they'll also get to participate in a heart-pumping DJ battle!

The first U.S. edition of Red Bull’s renowned DJ competition, Red Bull Turn It Up an interactive, crowd-judged event with four-person DJ teams competing head-to-head. Each team will try to create the most electrifying mixes in the moment, all inspired by specific themes. The winners will be determined by the crowd’s reactions, ensuring an intense, high-energy atmosphere.

Houston’s own DJ Mr. Rogers, a well-known figure in the local hip-hop scene, will also be in attendance to curate a lineup that reflects the city’s diverse DJ culture. On the opposing side, Los Angeles hip-hop heavyweight DJ Hed will bring his own team of talented DJs to battle for the title.

The competition will be hosted by Houston’s DJ Chose and Babygirl, with performances from DJ Mr. Rogers, DJ Hed, Michael Watts, DJ Chose, and Tay Powers adding to the race-day fun!

The winning team from this inaugural Houston event will earn a spot to perform at the prestigious One Musicfest in Atlanta, as well as up to $2,000 in Pioneer DJ equipment to support their careers.

Red Bull Turn It Up will kick off at 9 p.m. at NOTO. Tickets are available here, with presale prices starting at just $5. The Turn It Up event is open to guests 18 and over.