Houston baseball player survives life-threatening brain aneurysm

The Brief Tyler Comeaux was a promising high school baseball player, heading to college soon, when he suffered a life-threatening brain aneurysm. Tyler wasn't expected to survive and best-case scenario, be in a vegetative state for life. Tyler's journey from a coma to recovery is marked by resilience and determination. Support from family, friends, and medical professionals played a crucial role in his comeback.



A rising star high school baseball player was about to head off to pitch in college when a sudden, life-threatening condition changed everything.

Tyler Comeaux was set to attend Houston Christian University on a baseball scholarship when he collapsed at a gym in Friendswood due to a brain aneurysm. His condition was critical, with only 10% brain function, leading to emergency surgery.

Baseball player survives brain aneurysm

Timeline:

Nearly two years ago, Tyler experienced a brain bleed at the gym. Immediate medical intervention included removing part of his skull to relieve pressure.

His recovery journey began with a prayer chain and a baseball delivered by his coach that helped pull him out of a coma, when his dad placed the baseball in his hand.

It took a full year of rehabilitation and another year working a lot on his own, to regain his strength, learning to take care of himself again.

The backstory:

Tyler's aneurysm was caused by a congenital malformation in his brain. Doctors believe it burst under strain at the gym. Quick medical response was crucial to his survival.

What they're saying:

"I dropped my weights and collapsed. I just sat up, kind of stared off, then I fell over and started seizing out," recalls Tyler Comeaux.

"He had been seizing for about 30 minutes. We got to the ER, and they said it was a brain bleed. They immediately wanted to relieve the pressure. They didn't give us much hope that he'd survive and if he did, he'd be in a vegetative state. That's when we started a prayer chain and thousands of people reached out to us," explains his dad, Kirk Comeaux.

"I was the first occupational therapist to work with Tyler. I told him, 'You're going to do this. I believe in you.' We called him the child of neuroplasticity. Everything we told him to do, he executed at an elite level. His recovery to me was fascinating," exclaims his Occupational Therapist at TIRR Memorial Hermann, Charlene Iroanya.

Tyler's recovery

Why you should care:

Tyler's story is a testament to the power of resilience, faith, and community support in overcoming life-altering challenges. It also brings to life the importance of seeking quick care!

Local perspective:

TIRR Memorial Hermann played a pivotal role in Tyler's rehabilitation, showcasing the expertise and dedication of local medical professionals.

What's next:

Tyler continues his recovery while attending Houston Christian University, embracing life with a renewed perspective. He's still hoping to pitch for their team, as he is gray shirted right now.

He's undergoing special treatments to help his hand, which is suffering from spasticity.

Dig deeper: For more information about brain injury rehab, visit https://memorialhermann.org/services/treatments/brain-injury-rehabilitation