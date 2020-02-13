Recovering koala enjoys a belly scratch from Australian Army officer

A koala embodied happiness when it received a comprehensive belly scratch from an Australian Defence Force officer at a wildlife park on Kangaroo Island.

Members of the Australian Defence Force were deployed to Kangaroo Island to assist with bushfire recovery.

Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park was assisting animals rescued from recent bushfires. From December 20 to January 31, the Ravine Fire burned more than 210,000 hectares, which amounts to almost half of the island.

