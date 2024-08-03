A digitally reconstructed image of an unidentified young man, whose skeletal remains were found on Oct. 30, 2023, has been released by the Harris County Institute for Forensic Sciences.

The victim's remains were found in a grassy and wooded area near 18435 Morton Road. He is described as a Black male, between 16 and 22-years-old, believed to have been between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet 4 inches tall.

When found, the young man was wearing black "Hanes" boxer briefs, according to officials, and investigators found khaki-colored "Merona" brand shorts with a belt, size 32x32; a gray sweatshirt with "Girls Pearland Softball Association" written on the front nearby with a black "Airwalk" brand sneaker-style shoe, size 10 and a half.

The image, created by a forensic artist from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), aims to provide a visual representation of what the victim may have looked like in life. Authorities hope this will aid in identifying the young man and bringing closure to his family.

Anyone with information about the identity of this young man is urged to contact the Harris County Institute for Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000, referencing case number ML23-4473.