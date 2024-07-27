The Grand County Sheriff's Office confirms human remains found in Millcreek Canyon belonged to the woman of a Pearland couple who went missing in June.

Houston ISD teacher Maranda Ankofski and her husband Raymond disappeared in Moab, Utah back on June 21 and their Off Road UTV was found damaged and abandoned on June 24.

The remains found on July 22 were confirmed to be Maranda Ankofski, a teacher at HISD’s Valley West Elementary School.

Utah authorities have not confirmed the cause of death. Initial investigation into their disappearance led officials to suspect a flash flood may have swept the couple away.

"Probably once the flood hit the UTV we’re thinking anywhere from three-quarters to a mile, it pushed it down the wash, and off of a waterfall where it came to a rest. Their tools and belongings are scattered over a three-mile area," explained Deputy Chief Mike Palmer with the Grand County Sheriff’s Office back in June.