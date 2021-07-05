Recognize them? Suspects wanted in shooting near Houston gas station

article

Authorities need the public’s help to identify the suspects in a shooting that wounded a 24-year-old man as he left the parking lot of a Houston gas station.

The shooting occurred around 5:45 p.m. June 20 in the 9700 block of Homestead.

Police say the victim was exiting the parking lot when two suspects began shooting at him. The victim got out of his vehicle to escape the gunfire.

According to police, two suspects fled the scene in a silver BMW SUV.

Paramedics transported the man to the hospital in stable condition. He reportedly had gunshot wounds in both arms.

On Monday, Crime Stoppers released images of the suspects and the suspect vehicle.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

