Recognize them? Help identify suspects in aggravated robbery in east Houston

article

Authorities need the public’s help to identify the suspects in an aggravated robbery in east Houston.

The incident occurred around 11:15 p.m. June 8 in the 5400 block of the East Freeway.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Authorities say the male suspects attacked and threatened a victim with a handgun in an attempt to steal the victim’s vehicle.

Aggravated robbery suspect (Photo: Crime Stoppers)

The victim was able to escape, and the suspects fled the scene on foot.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP