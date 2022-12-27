Rebecca Creek Distillery is commemorating the upcoming Texas Ranger Law Enforcement Bicentennial with special bottles honoring famous Texas Rangers.

The beloved Texas Ranger 1823 Blended Whiskey will feature a distinctive label honoring one of nine Rangers who were paramount to the legacy of the famous Texas Rangers.

(Photo credit by Kody Melton via Jocelyn Sandoval from Rebecca Creek Distillery)

Known for its uniquely smooth, vanilla taste, Texas Ranger 1823 Blended Whiskey is made in the Texas Hill Country at Rebecca Creek Distillery using pure limestone filtered water straight from the Edwards Aquifer. Each artisan batch is finished with a proprietary Chill Filtration process.

According to a press release, John Coffee Hays, Hamilton Walker, and John R. Hughes, will be among those Rangers to be featured in the Spring and Fall 2023 limited edition bottles.

The prices will range from $24.99-$27.99 with proceeds raised throughout the year going to support five important causes, including a memorial tribute to fallen Rangers and DPS Troopers, a scholarship fund for children of active Rangers, The Ranger relief fund for active and retired Rangers, a mobile Texas Ranger museum, and to cover costs related to the bicentennial events for 2023.

"The Texas Ranger 1823 Blended Whiskey Commemorative Bottles are our way of honoring the legacy and 200 years of service of our Texas Rangers," Steve Ison, founder of Rebecca Creek Distillery said in a press statement. "The Texas Rangers represent the best of Law Enforcement and Rebecca Creek the best in whiskey, so it only makes sense that our whiskey is the official spirit of the Texas Ranger Law Enforcement Bicentennial."

To learn more about the upcoming bicentennial celebration, click here.