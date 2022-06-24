Read US Supreme Court opinion in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women's Health Organization: Roe v. Wade overturned
Read the U.S. Supreme Court's majority opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturns the landmark Roe V. Wade case.
The case below was argued in Dec. 1, 2021, and the 213-page opinion was issued June 24, 2022.
"The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives," the Supreme Court wrote in its opinion.
