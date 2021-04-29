Houstonians react to police department reform announcement

On Thursday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced more than 50 changes to be made within the Houston Police Department.

"As someone who grew up in this City, as someone who grew up in communities that were under served, this is a very important moment," said Turner.

Mayor Turner and HPD Chief Troy Finner made this announcement following recommendations made by the Police Reform Task force appointed by Turner about a year ago.

"If we don’t listen to what people are telling us, what they need us to do in training, it’s going to be problematic," said Finner.

Of the dozens of new police changes promised by Mayor Turner, some of the most noteworthy include; a new webpage to issue complaints against officers, the addition of independent investigators to the police oversight board, releasing body camera video within 30 days of incidents, and removing "implicit bias".

"That should be very helpful hopefully, to lower the amount of excessive force," said Randall Kallinen, a civil rights lawyer.

Kallinen has filed dozens of lawsuits against HPD over several years for clients with claims of excessive force.

"We need to come back in six months or so and see if they are releasing the videos and if the citizen review board is doing anything that’s helpful for the people of Houston," said Kallinen.

The push for police reform was reignited in 2020, following the death of Houston’s own George Floyd. On Thursday, we spoke with people where Floyd grew up, in the Third Ward, for reaction to the announced changes within HPD.

"It’s great to see something happening," said Tronn Clark. "All of the movement and everything, I’m glad to see the ball is still moving. It didn’t just fizzle out and die."

"It’s very necessary," said Avery Oliver. "Good steps in the right direction. Now, let’s see if they implement it. Not just saying they’re going to do it."

"We haven’t been getting justice until now," said Dan. "I still feel like the fight isn’t over. All I’m asking, just be fair."