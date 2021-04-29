Houston mayor announces body cam video guidelines, police transparency dashboard

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced on Thursday which recommendations made by the Mayor's Task Force on Policing Reform the city plans to implement.

It was nearly a year ago that the death of Houston native George Floyd sparked a national discussion about police reform. It was during that time that Mayor Turner commissioned a police reform task force to be put together.

The panel made more than 100 recommendations that would encourage transparency in the Houston Police Department.

On Thursday, Mayor Turner was joined by several local officials, including Houston Police Chief Troy Finner, to announce which of those recommendations would be implemented in the city.

As part of the changes, Mayor Turner says he is signing an executive order restructuring the Independent Police Oversight Board and appointing Steve Ives, President and Chief Executive Officer of the YMCA of Greater Houston, to serve as the IPOB chair.

Mayor Turner also appointed Crystal Okorafor, a Harris County Chief Prosecutor, to serve as Deputy Inspector General of the New Office of Policing Reform and Accountability. The mayor says Okorafor will have limited staff to investigate complaints and report to the IPOB.

Other changes include an online form in multiple languages for community members to submit complaints. The Police Transparency Dashboard website will also include five data dashboards showing key statistics about the Houston Police Department including cite and release; traffic stops by race, ethnicity and gender; use of force; HPD disciplinary actions; and HPD diversify.

The mayor also announced time frames in which body-worn camera footage would be released in a "critical incident" as state law allows.

The following time frames were laid out:

- If a federal and/or state prosecuting authority opens an official investigation into a critical incident, HPD should share all body worn camera footage with the prosecuting authority within 24 hours of the department being notified of the investigation.

- HPD should publicly release body-worn camera footage of a critical incident, which includes display of excessive force and/or a death in custody, within 30 calendar days.

- HPD should notify the prosecuting authority seven calendar days prior to releasing BWC footage of a critical incident to the public, except when the Chief of Police determines that pressing circumstances require a shorter time period for release. In such cases, notice should be provided to the prosecuting authority at a minimum of 24 hours prior to releasing body worn camera footage of a critical incident to the public.