Rare sneaker trends on Twitter during the Inauguration

All eyes were on the very historic inauguration on Wednesday and people are still talking about the speeches, performances, and the fashion.

One particular rare pair of shoes had Twitter going crazy.

MORE BAYOU CITY BUZZ

A pair of Dior Jordan 1’s were spotted in the background as Senator Amy Klobuchar was delivering a speech.

Reporter Coco Dominguez checked in with the king of sneakers in Houston, Brian Angelle, with the Sneaker Summit where they have them in store for the right price.