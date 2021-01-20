Expand / Collapse search

Rare sneaker trends on Twitter during the Inauguration

Stylish shoes spotted during Inauguration Day ceremony

Did you catch a glimpse of some very cool shoes during the Inauguration Day ceremonies in Washington? FOX 26's Coco Dominguez has more on the shoes and how much they'll run you, if you can find them.

HOUSTON - All eyes were on the very historic inauguration on Wednesday and people are still talking about the speeches, performances, and the fashion.

One particular rare pair of shoes had Twitter going crazy.  

A pair of Dior Jordan 1’s were spotted in the background as Senator Amy Klobuchar was delivering a speech.

Reporter Coco Dominguez checked in with the king of sneakers in Houston, Brian Angelle, with the Sneaker Summit where they have them in store for the right price.