Rally held in Austin a year after George Floyd’s death

One year after George Floyd’s death, people in Austin marched to the Capitol to honor his life and the lives of others who died at the hands of police.

"We’re demanding justice for the Gonzalez family and we’re also demanding justice for the family and friends of Garrett Foster!" said one speaker at the rally.

Police reform efforts have been made, but many believe there is much more work ahead to bring change.

"I think that we’ve definitely taken some steps but I feel there is a long way to go," said Ariana, a protestor.

One push for change came in the form of the George Floyd Act in Texas. It included several police reforms but was later broken down into individual bills.

Only a few were moved forward by lawmakers.

Those include banning chokeholds and requiring officers to intervene if another officer is using excessive force.

At the federal level, lawmakers are also considering police reform legislation in George Floyd’s name.

The Floyd family met with President Biden earlier this week.

If you can make federal laws to protect the bird, which is the bald eagle, you can make federal laws to protect people of color," said Philonise Floyd, George Floyd’s brother.