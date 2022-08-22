Questions remain regarding I-45 expansion project, which is currently on hold

Plans to expand the northbound Gulf Freeway between I-10 and Loop 610 have been on hold.

But there are still questions about how many people will be displaced once the project moves forward.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee says the Texas Department of Transportation is planning to destroy hundreds of apartments, affordable housing, and even a historic church, without consideration of the importance of its history to the community.

The project remains on hold because of an investigation by the Federal Highway Administration.

