Expand / Collapse search

Questions remain regarding I-45 expansion project, which is currently on hold

By
Published 
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

Officials discuss next steps in I-45 expansion project

The I-45 expansion project, which is currently on hold pending an investigation, is still bringing questions by officials.

HOUSTON - Plans to expand the northbound Gulf Freeway between I-10 and Loop 610 have been on hold.

But there are still questions about how many people will be displaced once the project moves forward.

RELATED: Harris Co. sues TXDOT over I-45 North expansion near downtown citing environmental concerns

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee says the Texas Department of Transportation is planning to destroy hundreds of apartments, affordable housing, and even a historic church, without consideration of the importance of its history to the community. 

Harris Co. sues TXDOT over I-45 expansion project

FOX 26 Reporter Randy Wallace explains why Harris County officials are suing the Texas Department of Transportation over the Interstate 45 expansion project.

The project remains on hold because of an investigation by the Federal Highway Administration.
 