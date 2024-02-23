A public memorial service honoring the life of Deputy Charles Rivette is scheduled to take place on Thursday, announced the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Montgomery County deputy Rivette died after a crash in Centerville that left another deputy and an inmate seriously injured, the sheriff's office said.

PREVIOUS STORY: Montgomery County deputy Charles Rivette dies in Centerville crash

His memorial service will be held at The Woodlands Church at One Fellowship Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77384, on Thursday, Feb. 29 at 10 a.m., followed by full Line of Duty Honors in the plaza of the Woodlands Church.

Montgomery County Sheriffs Office Deputy Charles Rivette

The MCSO asks all Sworn Personnel to wear their Class A uniform with mourning badges.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Rivette's family also extended an invitation to anyone who wants to join them at the graveside at Conroe Garden Park Cemetery.

Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 28 at Cashner Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m. Family, friends, and members of the public are invited to pay their respects.