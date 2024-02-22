A Montgomery County deputy has died after a crash in Centerville that left another deputy and an inmate seriously injured, the sheriff's office says.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Charles Rivette died in the line of duty.

Montgomery County Sheriffs Office Deputy Charles Rivette

According to the sheriff’s office, Deputy James Francis was injured in the crash. The inmate was not identified.

Authorities say the crash occurred on Wednesday while the inmate was being transported in Centerville. Texas DPS is investigating.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office said, "Sheriff Henderson expresses his profound sorrow and extends condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Deputy Rivette. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office family is lifting up Deputy Rivette, Deputy Francis and the injured inmate in our prayers. The entire MCSO family is hurting from this loss and stands together in mourning the passing of Deputy Rivette."