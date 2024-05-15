A group of protesters briefly disrupted traffic at the Port of Houston on Wednesday morning, causing a temporary closure of the northbound entrance ramp to the port. The demonstration, which occurred around 9 a.m., was reportedly in solidarity with Palestine.

According to Houston Police, they responded to the incident and worked to restore traffic flow. The blockade was cleared by around 11 a.m., allowing normal operations to resume at the port.

The Port of Houston is one of the busiest ports in the United States, serving as a vital hub for trade and commerce. While the specific motives behind the protest were not immediately clear, it appears to be linked to ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

Protests and demonstrations expressing support for Palestine have been witnessed in various parts of the world in recent weeks, amid escalating violence between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants.