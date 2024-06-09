Expand / Collapse search

Prosecution rests in Hunter Biden federal gun trial

Published  June 9, 2024 1:54pm CDT
Houston - A week after the first American president, past or present, was convicted of a crime...the assault on the nation's sensibilities continued with the first child of a president standing before a jury.

 I am, of course, speaking of the case against Hunter Biden....a self-admitted crack cocaine addict who broke the law by buying a firearm during a period of time prosecutors say he was still "using".

The Delaware trial of Hunter Biden accused of breaking the law by lying on a form to buy a firearm during a period of time prosecutors say he was using drugs. The trial has been well attended by members of the Biden family including Hunter's stepmother First Lady Jill Biden. The trial is expected to go to jury early this week.

 The Delaware trial faithfully attended by his stepmother Jill Biden has triggered wide-spread contempt at the defendant's depravity - which included coaxing the mother of his deceased brother's children into smoking crack as the two engaged in a short-lived romantic relationship.

 The question at hand is whether Hunter Biden lied on the standard federal form for purchasing a firearm - and the evidence strongly indicates he did.

 The larger issue is whether it will matter to voters. 