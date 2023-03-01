Proposed Democratic gun control measures likely to falter in the Capitol

With the Lone Star State suffering mass shootings with what some call "numbing regularity", Democratic lawmakers are proposing what they see as "common sense" measures to reduce the number of gun deaths.

"This has to stop. We have to stop the bleeding," said Houston State Senator Carol Alvarado.

With the grief of the horrific Uvalde mass shooting still fresh, she and her Democratic Caucus have proposed a quartet of new restrictions aimed at heading off a future massacre.

"It’s not a matter of if there’s another shooting, it’s when, because Texas leads the nation in these shootings," said Alvarado.

Among the control measures – increasing the age from 18 to 21 for the purchase of semi-automatic rifles, a "Red-Flag" law to keep guns out of the hands of the mentally unstable, a 72-hour "cooling off" period after buying a firearm, and a mandatory background check for all gun sales.

"The fact that we are sitting here and have the ability to do something to help their grieving and to help stop the mass shooting and we don’t do anything, that’s on us," said Alvarado.

In Austin, Republicans in the majority believe Texas has all it needs to neutralize the threat.

"We do not need more red flag laws. We need to apply the law as it stands right now and these violent kids will not get guns," said Steve Toth, a Republican State Representative from The Woodlands.

Scott Braddock with the Quorum Report closely monitors the actual prospects of legislation becoming law.

FOX 26 asked Braddock to gauge the chances any of the reform measures will survive.

"Almost none. Politics of gun restrictions in Texas. It’s all about the Republican primary. This is a Republican state run by a Republican majority and they are fearful that their voters would turn against them if they vote for anything," said Braddock.

Confronted with the very long odds of moving any gun reform to the Governor’s desk, Senator Alvarado said, "It’s our duty to try."