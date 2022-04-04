Procession to be held Tuesday for fallen Harris County Pct. 7 Constable Deputy

article

Officials have released the procession route for fallen Harris County Precinct 7 Constable Deputy Jennifer Chavis, who was killed after a suspected drunk driver crashed into her vehicle over the weekend.

BACKGROUND: Harris Co. Precinct 7 Constable Deputy killed in crash involving suspected drunk driver

Chavis was sworn-in as a Harris County Constable Precinct 7 deputy on Nov. 20, 2020, and was assigned to the Toll Road Division.

Officials said the motorcade will escort Chavis' body from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences to Claire Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday morning starting at 8 a.m.

The following is the route information released by officials:

- 1861 Old Spanish Trail to Cambridge Road

- Cambridge to 610

- 610 exit at Evergreen

- U turn at Evergreen

- Right turn on Braeburn

- Left on Renwick

- Immediate right turn on to Pine Street

- Arrive at 7901 Hillcroft Street

Advertisement

Chavis is survived by her husband, a 4-year-old son, and an 11-year-old nephew whom they were raising.