Procession route: HPD to escort fallen Sgt. Harold Preston to private burial services

article

The public can pay their respects during a procession for Houston Police Department Sgt. Harold Preston on Saturday.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, HPD commanders and officers will escort fallen Sgt. Preston to Athens for a private burial service.

The Houston Police Department has shared the procession route for members of the public who wish to honor Sgt. Preston along the way.

The procession will begin at 9 a.m. and follow this route:

- Depart Texas Southern University, 3600 Blodgett Street

- Blodgett Street (eastbound) to Scott Street

Advertisement

- Left turn (northbound) onto Scott Street

- Left turn (northbound) onto Gulf Freeway (South Interstate Highway 45)

- Left merge (northbound) onto North Freeway (North Interstate Highway 45)

- Arrive in Spring, Texas- approximately 9:30 a.m.

- Arrive in The Woodlands, Texas- approximately 9:40 a.m.

- Arrive in Conroe, Texas- approximately 9:55 a.m.

- Arrive in Willis, Texas- approximately 10:10 a.m.

- Arrive in Huntsville, Texas- approximately 10:35 a.m.

- Arrive in Madisonville, Texas- approximately 11 a.m.

- Right exit toward State Highway 21 West / U.S. Highway 190

- Right turn (eastbound) into Buc-ee’s parking lot at 205 North Interstate Highway 45, Madisonville, Texas

- Break at Buc-ee's. Approximate arrival time is 11 a.m. Approximate departure time is 11:45 a.m.

- Right turn (northbound) onto North Interstate Highway 45 service road

- Left merge (northbound) onto North Interstate Highway 45

- Arrive in Buffalo, Texas- approximately 12:20 p.m.

- Right exit toward North U.S. Highway 79 / West Commerce Street

- Right turn (northwest) onto North U.S. Highway 79 / West Commerce Street

- Continue (northbound) on North U.S. Highway 79

- Exit from North U.S. Highway 79 to East U.S. Highway 84 (eastbound)

- Arrive in Palestine, Texas- approximately 12:55 p.m.

- Left turn (northbound) onto West Spring Street (State Highway 19 North / North U.S. Highway 287)

- Continue northbound on State Highway 19 North past split with North U.S. Highway 287

- Arrive in Athens, Texas- approximately 1:30 p.m.

- Left turn (westbound) onto West Ben Belt Drive

- Arrive at Trinity College- approximately 1:30 p.m. Stage briefly in Trinity Valley Community College Parking Lot. Continue to North Athens Cemetery

- Depart eastbound on West Ben Belt Dr.

- Left turn (northbound) onto State Highway 19 North

- Right turn (eastbound) onto Edmonson Avenue

- Left turn (northbound) into North Athens Cemetery

- Arrive at North Athens Cemetery- approximately 2 p.m.

RELATED: City of Houston honors Sgt. Harold Preston

Sgt. Preston was killed in the line of duty while responding to a disturbance call on October 20. He was a 41-year veteran of the Houston Police Department.

On Thursday, family, friends, and members of law enforcement gathered at Grace Church Houston for a funeral service. The day before, those who knew him and members of the public paid their respects at a visitation at Texas Southern University.

The burial services for Sgt. Preston will remain private.