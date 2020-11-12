Procession held for fallen Houston Police Department Sgt. Sean Rios

The Houston Police Department held a procession on Thursday morning for a sergeant who was killed in a shooting this week.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, HPD commanders and officers escorted fallen Sgt. Sean Rios from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences to the Peevey Funeral Home.

Houston Police Sgt. Sean Rios, 47, was shot and killed in north Houston on Monday, Nov. 9.

The police chief says a viewing will be held next Tuesday and a memorial service is planned for Wednesday.

Chief Acevedo spoke after the procession and thanked the community for their support. He said it’s been “a tough year in Houston”, listing four line of duty deaths in the department since December 7, 2019.

“We will do what we always do. We come together as a department, we come together as an extended police family and we come together with our community. Including our community of first responders like our Houston firefighter brothers and sisters that really lift up the spirits of this family as they saw all those fire apparatus and the firefighters saluting, not to mention the community members," he said.

Sgt. Rios, who leaves behind a wife and four children, was a 25-year Houston Police Department veteran.

Robert Soliz, Jr., 24, is charged with murder in connection to the deadly shooting that occurred in north Houston on Monday.

Police say they are also searching for a person on interest who was seen speaking to Soliz after the shooting.

Houston police are searching for this man who is identified as a person of extreme interest in the death of Sgt. Sean Rios.

Anyone with information in the case is urged to contact the HPD Special Investigations Unit at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.