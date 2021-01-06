Pro-Trump protesters storm Capitol building; Electoral College debate halted

The U.S. Capitol is locked down after pro-Trump protesters charged the building on Wednesday as Congress began counting the Electoral College votes.

Around 2 p.m., Capitol police sent out an alert:

All buildings within the Capitol Complex,Capitol: Due to an external security threat located on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol Building, no entry or exit is permitted at this time. You may move throughout the building(s) but stay away from exterior windows and doors. If you are outside, seek cover.

Both chambers abrubtly went into recess amid the chaos.

The surge occurred after thousands poured into the nation’s capital to support President Donald Trump, and to protest the results of the 2020 election, which Joe Biden won.

The skirmishes occurred outside in the very spot where president-elect Biden will be inaugurated in just two weeks.

Supporters of US President Donald Trump enter the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Protesters tore down metal barricades at the bottom of the Capitol's steps and were met by officers in riot gear. Some tried to push past the officers who held shields and officers could be seen firing pepper spray into the crowd to keep them back. Some in the crowd were shouting "traitors" as officers tried to keep them back.

Speaking at the rally on Wednesday, the president maintained his claim that the election was fraudulent, a claim that has been widely refuted.

The Cannon House Office Building was evacuated shortly after the incident erupted.

