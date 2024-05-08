Two students were arrested Wednesday morning after an encampment was set up by protesters at the University of Houston, officials say.

The pro-Palestinian protesters set up tents and tarps on Butler Plaza overnight.

According to the university, around 7:45 a.m., UH police informed the group about the prohibition against camping and issued a verbal notice to disperse every 15 minutes.

Around 9 a.m., police dismantled the camp. According to the university, one student was arrested for failing to identify, and another was arrested for assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

In a statement, UH said, "An encampment was established by approximately 60 individuals at Butler Plaza overnight. Tents and encampments are not permitted on campus grounds in accordance with state statutes. The encampment was removed by UHPD shortly after 9 a.m.

Two students were arrested. The group was allowed to continue its protest, in accordance with UH policies. We support the constitutional rights of free speech and peaceful assembly and continue to encourage groups to engage in expressive activity safely, compliant with university policies and state laws, and respectful of the rights of others with differing views."

Protesters gather at the Harris County Joint Processing Center.

The protest then moved to the University of Houston Police Department and then moved later to the Harris County Joint Processing Center. They were still there at noon.